Springville triggers avalanche over Central City 69-30

Springville dismissed Central City by a 69-30 count for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 6.

Last season, Springville and Central City faced off on January 13, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 2, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Central City took on Arlington Starmont on December 2 at Central City High School. Click here for a recap

