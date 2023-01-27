Springville routs Arlington Starmont 65-18

Springville dismissed Arlington Starmont by a 65-18 count in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Springville and Arlington Starmont faced off on January 4, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Springville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For a full recap, click here.
