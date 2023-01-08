Springville records thin win against Edgewood Ed-Co 54-49

Springville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Edgewood Ed-Co 54-49 on January 8 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Springville and Edgewood Ed-Co squared off with January 18, 2022 at Springville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Springville faced off against Edgewood Ed-Co and Springville took on Edgewood Ed-Co on January 3 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.