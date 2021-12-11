 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springville pulls python act on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep during a 70-48 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 7, Springville faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Troy Mills North Linn on December 6 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Springville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-30 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News