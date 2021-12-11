Springville pulls python act on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 70-48

Springville's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep during a 70-48 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Springville faced off against Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Troy Mills North Linn on December 6 at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Springville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-30 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep.
