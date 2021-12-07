 Skip to main content
Springville pulls python act on Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 83-6

Springville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian 83-6 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 7.

The Orioles' offense jumped on top to a 58-1 lead over the Husky at the intermission.

Recently on December 3 , Cedar Rapids Cedar Valley Christian squared up on Central City in a basketball game .

Tags

