Springville pours it on Conrad BCLUW 84-29

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 84-29 explosion on Conrad BCLUW on February 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on February 4, Springville faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Conrad BCLUW took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on February 10 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Springville's shooting struck to a 61-12 lead over Conrad BCLUW at the half.
The Orioles' authority showed as they carried a 79-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
