Springville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Riverside Highland 54-20 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 14.
In recent action on February 6, Springville faced off against Marengo Iowa Valley. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.