Springville finds small margin for win in tilt with Delhi Maquoketa Valley 37-34

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springville nabbed it to nudge past Delhi Maquoketa Valley 37-34 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Springville faced off against Alburnett and Delhi Maquoketa Valley took on Alburnett on January 28 at Delhi Maquoketa Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
