Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springville broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 69-37 explosion on Marengo Iowa Valley in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 6.

In recent action on January 30, Springville faced off against Alburnett . Click here for a recap. Marengo Iowa Valley took on Keota on January 24 at Keota High School. For results, click here.

