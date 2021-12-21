Springville escapes Winthrop East Buchanan 56-55

Springville knocked off Winthrop East Buchanan 56-55 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 17, Springville faced off against Alburnett and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Edgewood Ed-Co on December 17 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
