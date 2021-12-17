 Skip to main content
Springville engulfs Alburnett in flames 63-35

Springville's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Alburnett during a 63-35 blowout on December 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

In recent action on December 11, Alburnett faced off against Preston Easton Valley and Springville took on Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep on December 11 at Springville High School. For more, click here.

