Springville clips Delhi Maquoketa Valley in tight tilt 44-43

With little to no wiggle room, Springville nosed past Delhi Maquoketa Valley 44-43 in Iowa girls basketball on January 26.
The last time Springville and Delhi Maquoketa Valley played in a 37-34 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Delhi Maquoketa Valley faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan and Springville took on Winthrop East Buchanan on January 20 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.
