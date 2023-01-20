Springville cancels check from Winthrop East Buchanan 68-57

Springville tipped and eventually toppled Winthrop East Buchanan 68-57 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Springville and Winthrop East Buchanan played in a 56-55 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Delhi Maquoketa Valley on January 13 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For more, click here.
