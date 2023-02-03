Impressive was a ready adjective for Springville's 66-31 throttling of Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 3.

Last season, Springville and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep faced off on December 11, 2021 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 30, Springville faced off against Alburnett . For a full recap, click here. Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wilton on January 24 at Wilton High School. Click here for a recap.

