Some kind of impressive: Sumner-Fred pounds Fairbank Wapsie Valley 51-28

Sumner-Fred showed no mercy to Fairbank Wapsie Valley, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 51-28 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Sumner-Fred darted in front of Fairbank Wapsie Valley 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars' offense struck in front for a 30-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Sumner-Fred jumped to a 44-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Sumner-Fred and Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with January 21, 2022 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Sumner-Fred took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on January 9 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.

