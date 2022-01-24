Some kind of impressive: Sheffield West Fork pounds Rockford 60-21

Sheffield West Fork rolled past Rockford for a comfortable 60-21 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 24.
In recent action on January 11, Rockford faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Sheffield West Fork took on Northwood-Kensett on January 18 at Sheffield West Fork High School.
