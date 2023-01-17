 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Mason City pounds Des Moines Hoover 65-20

Mason City showed top form to dominate Des Moines Hoover during a 65-20 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Mason City and Des Moines Hoover faced off on January 8, 2022 at Des Moines Hoover High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 6, Mason City squared off with Fort Dodge in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

