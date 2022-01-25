Some kind of impressive: Iowa City Regina pounds Wellman Mid-Prairie 52-31

Iowa City Regina left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Wellman Mid-Prairie 52-31 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Tipton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Monticello on January 20 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.