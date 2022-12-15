Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Davenport West 54-25 Thursday for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 15.

The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 16-4 lead over Davenport West.

The Sabers fought to a 33-10 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

Central DeWitt thundered to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons' spirited final-quarter performance.

