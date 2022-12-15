Some kind of impressive: Central DeWitt pounds Davenport West 54-25

Central DeWitt unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Davenport West 54-25 Thursday for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 15.
The first quarter gave Central DeWitt a 16-4 lead over Davenport West.
The Sabers fought to a 33-10 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.
Central DeWitt thundered to a 49-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Sabers chalked up this decision in spite of the Falcons' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Central DeWitt and Davenport West faced off on January 28, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on December 9, Davenport West faced off against Davenport Central and Central DeWitt took on Eldridge North Scott on December 9 at Central DeWitt High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.