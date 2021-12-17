Some kind of impressive: Cedar Rapids CR Washington pounds Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 74-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 74-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The Warriors opened with a 19-10 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened a gross 37-13 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at halftime.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington took control in the third quarter with a 58-28 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

