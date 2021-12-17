Some kind of impressive: Cedar Rapids CR Washington pounds Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 74-43

Cedar Rapids CR Washington's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 74-43 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Warriors opened with a 19-10 advantage over the J-Hawks through the first quarter.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened a gross 37-13 gap over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at halftime.
Cedar Rapids CR Washington took control in the third quarter with a 58-28 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.
In recent action on December 10, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on December 10 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School. For a full recap, click here.
