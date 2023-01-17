Solon wins tense tussle with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-50

Solon finally found a way to top Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 56-50 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Solon and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon played in a 53-47 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on West Branch on January 12 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap.
