Solon showed it had the juice to douse Independence in a points barrage during a 61-27 win for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 7.

Last season, Solon and Independence squared off with December 21, 2021 at Solon High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Independence faced off against Decorah . For more, click here. Solon took on Manchester West Delaware on January 31 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

