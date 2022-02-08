Solon survives taut tilt with Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 53-47

Solon upended Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon for a narrow 53-47 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 8.
In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against West Branch and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Manchester West Delaware on January 28 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.