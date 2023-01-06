 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon squeaks past Van Horne Benton in tight tilt 36-35

Solon didn't flinch, finally repelling Van Horne Benton 36-35 on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Solon a 11-7 lead over Van Horne Benton.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Spartans.

Van Horne Benton enjoyed a 25-23 lead over Solon to start the final quarter.

The Bobcats' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 13-10 by the Spartans.

The last time Van Horne Benton and Solon played in a 59-52 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

