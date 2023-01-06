Solon squeaks past Van Horne Benton in tight tilt 36-35

Solon didn't flinch, finally repelling Van Horne Benton 36-35 on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Solon a 11-7 lead over Van Horne Benton.
The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Spartans.
Van Horne Benton enjoyed a 25-23 lead over Solon to start the final quarter.
The Bobcats' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing fourth quarter, when they were outscored 13-10 by the Spartans.
The last time Van Horne Benton and Solon played in a 59-52 game on February 19, 2022. Click here for a recap.
