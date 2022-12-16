Solon proves to be too much for Marion 50-38

Solon trucked Marion on the road to a 50-38 victory on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Solon and Marion faced off on January 18, 2022 at Solon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Solon faced off against Center Point CPU and Marion took on South Tama County on December 12 at South Tama County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.