Solon overpowers Iowa City Regina in thorough fashion 75-44

Solon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City Regina 75-44 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.
Solon darted in front of Iowa City Regina 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 39-23 lead over the Regals at the intermission.
Solon stormed to a 54-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Solon and Iowa City Regina squared off with December 16, 2021 at Solon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Durant and Solon took on Alleman North Polk on January 21 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.
