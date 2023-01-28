Solon overpowers Iowa City Regina in thorough fashion 75-44

Solon's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Iowa City Regina 75-44 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.

Solon darted in front of Iowa City Regina 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting jumped in front for a 39-23 lead over the Regals at the intermission.

Solon stormed to a 54-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 21-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

