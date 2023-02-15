It was a tough night for Bloomfield Davis County which was overmatched by Solon in this 71-43 verdict.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 28-7 margin over Bloomfield Davis County after the first quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Mustangs fought to 41-22.

Solon struck to a 64-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs outpointed the Spartans 12-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

