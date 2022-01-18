 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solon knocks out victory on Marion 53-42

  • 0

Solon tipped and eventually toppled Marion 53-42 in Iowa girls basketball on January 18.

In recent action on January 7, Solon faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Marion High School. For more, click here.

Through the early stages of the affair, Marion controlled the pace, taking a 26-18 lead into intermission.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News