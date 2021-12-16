Solon knocks off Iowa City Regina 57-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 57-51 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.

The Regals started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.

Solon's shooting jumped to a 31-23 lead over Iowa City Regina at the half.

Iowa City Regina turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Solon put the game on ice.

