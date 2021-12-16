Solon knocks off Iowa City Regina 57-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 57-51 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.
The Regals started on steady ground by forging a 12-9 lead over the Spartans at the end of the first quarter.
Solon's shooting jumped to a 31-23 lead over Iowa City Regina at the half.
Iowa City Regina turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Solon put the game on ice.
In recent action on December 10, Solon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 10 at Camanche High School. For more, click here.
