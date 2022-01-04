Solon imposes its will on Manchester West Delaware 69-40

Manchester West Delaware had no answers as Solon roared to a 69-40 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Solon took on Independence on December 21 at Solon High School. For more, click here.
