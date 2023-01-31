 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon ekes out victory against Manchester West Delaware 58-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Solon had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manchester West Delaware 58-49 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 31.

Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Solon faced off on January 21, 2022 at Solon High School. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against Marion . Click here for a recap. Manchester West Delaware took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 20 at Manchester West Delaware High School. For a full recap, click here.

