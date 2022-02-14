Solon edges Van Horne Benton in tough test 71-62

A sigh of relief filled the air in Solon's locker room after Monday's 71-62 win against Van Horne Benton in Iowa girls basketball action on February 14.

The Spartans jumped in front of the Bobcats 16-5 to begin the second quarter.

Solon's shooting darted to a 38-26 lead over Van Horne Benton at the half.

Solon and Van Horne Benton were engaged in a small affair at 44-38 as the fourth quarter started.

