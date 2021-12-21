Solon dismantles Independence in convincing manner 82-21

Solon didn't tinker around with Independence. an 82-21 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 16, Solon faced off against Iowa City Regina and Independence took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on December 14 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
