Solon darts by West Branch in easy victory 64-41

Solon controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 64-41 victory over West Branch in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 24.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 17-12 lead over the Bears.
Solon's shooting moved to a 32-24 lead over West Branch at the intermission.
In recent action on January 18, Solon faced off against Marion and West Branch took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 17 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
