Solon barely beats Manchester West Delaware 47-46

Solon poked just enough holes in Manchester West Delaware's defense to garner a taut, 47-46 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Manchester West Delaware and Solon squared off with January 21, 2022 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
