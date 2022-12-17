Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic imposes its will on Iowa City West 57-36

Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic showed top form to dominate Iowa City West during a 57-36 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 17.
Recently on December 9, Iowa City West squared off with North Liberty in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.