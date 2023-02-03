Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sigourney chalked up in tripping Victor H-L-V 39-31 on February 3 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Last season, Sigourney and Victor H-L-V squared off with December 21, 2021 at Sigourney High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Sigourney faced off against Belle Plaine . For more, click here. Victor H-L-V took on Lynnville-Sully on January 24 at Lynnville-Sully High School. Click here for a recap.

