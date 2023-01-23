Sigourney thwarts Riverside Highland's quest 34-20

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Sigourney still prevailed 34-20 against Riverside Highland in Iowa girls basketball on January 23.
In recent action on January 9, Riverside Highland faced off against Packwood Pekin and Sigourney took on Marengo Iowa Valley on January 17 at Sigourney High School. For a full recap, click here.
