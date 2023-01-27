Sigourney overwhelms Belle Plaine 52-4

Sigourney showed no mercy to Belle Plaine, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 52-4 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Sigourney and Belle Plaine faced off on January 28, 2022 at Belle Plaine High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Sigourney faced off against Marengo Iowa Valley and Belle Plaine took on Keota on January 17 at Keota High School. For a full recap, click here.
