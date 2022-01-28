Sigourney nets nifty win over Belle Plaine 40-36

A tight-knit tilt turned in Sigourney's direction just enough to squeeze past Belle Plaine 40-36 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 28.
In recent action on January 18, Belle Plaine faced off against Keota and Sigourney took on Marengo Iowa Valley on January 18 at Sigourney High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.