 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield West Fork wallops Rockford 67-10

  • 0

Sheffield West Fork's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rockford 67-10 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Sheffield West Fork and Rockford played in a 60-21 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tunisia our inspiration says USA captain ahead of Netherlands match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News