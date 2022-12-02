Sheffield West Fork wallops Rockford 67-10

Sheffield West Fork's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rockford 67-10 on December 2 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Sheffield West Fork and Rockford played in a 60-21 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
