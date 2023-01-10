Sheffield West Fork triumphs in strong showing over Iowa Falls-Alden 67-42

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sheffield West Fork turned out the lights on Iowa Falls-Alden 67-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.
