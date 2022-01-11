Sheffield West Fork takes down Iowa Falls-Alden 56-30

Sheffield West Fork's river of points eventually washed away Iowa Falls-Alden in a 56-30 offensive cavalcade for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 11.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.