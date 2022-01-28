Sheffield West Fork puts an offensive performance on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 63-27

Sheffield West Fork controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 63-27 victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Warhawks' offense stormed to a 34-17 lead over the Saints at the intermission.
In recent action on January 21, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Mason City Newman Catholic on January 21 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap
