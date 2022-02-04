Sheffield West Fork puts an offensive performance on Nashua-Plainfield 65-36

Sheffield West Fork's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-36 win over Nashua-Plainfield in Iowa girls basketball on February 4.
Sheffield West Fork's offense moved to a 28-19 lead over Nashua-Plainfield at the intermission.
In recent action on January 28, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Nashua-Plainfield took on Osage on January 28 at Osage High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.