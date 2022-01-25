 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield West Fork pushes over Manly Central Springs 45-31

  • 0

Sheffield West Fork collected a 45-31 victory over Manly Central Springs during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Sheffield West Fork broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-18 lead over Manly Central Springs.

Sheffield West Fork closed out the win by holding serve in a 13-13 final period.

In recent action on January 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 17 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dike-New Hartford holds No. 1 spot, keeps winning streak alive

Dike-New Hartford holds No. 1 spot, keeps winning streak alive

Coming off of taking state last year, the Dike-New Hartford girls’ basketball team is on track to repeat their success by holding onto their No. 1 spot in the North Iowa Cedar League’s Central Pod conference, and have kept a four-year winning streak at home alive.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News