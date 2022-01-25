Sheffield West Fork pushes over Manly Central Springs 45-31

Sheffield West Fork collected a 45-31 victory over Manly Central Springs during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Sheffield West Fork broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-18 lead over Manly Central Springs.
Sheffield West Fork closed out the win by holding serve in a 13-13 final period.
In recent action on January 18, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Northwood-Kensett and Manly Central Springs took on Buffalo Center North Iowa on January 17 at Buffalo Center North Iowa High School. For a full recap, click here.
