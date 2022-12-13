Sheffield West Fork paints near-perfect picture in win over Manly Central Springs 75-31

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Sheffield West Fork put away Manly Central Springs 75-31 in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Manly Central Springs squared off with January 25, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 6, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Northwood-Kensett on December 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.