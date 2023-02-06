Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Sheffield West Fork did exactly that with a 60-40 win against Osage for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 6.

The last time Osage and Sheffield West Fork played in a 40-38 game on February 7, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Osage faced off against Rockford . Click here for a recap. Sheffield West Fork took on Greene North Butler on January 31 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.