Sheffield West Fork knocks off Eldora South Hardin 50-43

Sheffield West Fork upended Eldora South Hardin for a narrow 50-43 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.

Sheffield West Fork made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Eldora South Hardin after the first quarter.

The Warhawks' influence showed as they carried a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

Sheffield West Fork's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 17-11 scoring edge over Eldora South Hardin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.