Sheffield West Fork knocks off Eldora South Hardin 50-43

Sheffield West Fork upended Eldora South Hardin for a narrow 50-43 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on February 15.
In recent action on February 7, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Osage and Eldora South Hardin took on Dike-New Hartford on February 10 at Dike-New Hartford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Sheffield West Fork made the first move by forging a 12-11 margin over Eldora South Hardin after the first quarter.
The Warhawks' influence showed as they carried a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Sheffield West Fork's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 17-11 scoring edge over Eldora South Hardin.
