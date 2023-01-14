Sheffield West Fork grinds out close victory over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 49-46

Sheffield West Fork showed its poise to outlast a game Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squad for a 49-46 victory at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on January 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 2, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Charles City and Sheffield West Fork took on Nashua-Plainfield on January 6 at Sheffield West Fork High School. Click here for a recap.
